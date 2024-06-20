Pune Municipal Corporation Initiates Survey Of Properties Across The City

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Taxation and Tax Collection Department has initiated a survey of properties in the city. As part of this effort, residential properties within PMC limits that are self-occupied and not rented will receive a 40% exemption on property tax. To avail of this benefit for the financial year 2024-25, residents must fill out the PT-3 form. Many citizens, social organisations, and representatives had been requesting an extension of the deadline for filing this form.

The PMC had conducted a survey of 3,72,440 properties by Tuesday. According to a state government order, the PMC has reinstated the 40% discount on residential properties from the previous financial year, which had been discontinued in 2019. Since then, over 4,50,000 properties had been paying 100% tax. To reinstate the exemption, the PMC required PT-3 forms from these property holders, but the response was minimal. Subsequently, after the deadline, the administration began imposing a 100% tax on those who had not submitted the form, causing significant dissatisfaction among them. Various political parties also advocated for relief for these property holders.

In response, the municipal administration has decided to survey properties that did not receive the 40% exemption, examining changes in usage and untaxed income during this process. According to the GIS survey report, 96,122 properties lost the 40% concession from April 1, 2018. Additionally, 1,98,296 properties constructed after April 1, 2019, and 1,68,771 properties in 23 newly included villages were also excluded from this relief, totalling 4,63,189 properties.

Only 90,749 property owners filed PT-3 forms within the deadline, leaving 3,72,440 income holders who did not submit the form. Consequently, the PMC has taken the initiative to conduct this survey itself.

Madhav Jagtap, Deputy Commissioner of the Taxation and Tax Collection Department, stated, "The list of properties not receiving the 40% discount will be published on the PMC's website. The deadline for submitting the PT-3 form will be extended to August 15, and the ₹25 application fee will be included in next year's income tax."

Prithviraj BP, Additional Commissioner of PMC, urged cooperation from citizens in the ongoing property survey. "A decision will be made regarding revoking the concession for property holders who submit necessary proofs," he added.