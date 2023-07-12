Pune Municipal Corporation Employee Nabbed Accepting Rs 1 Lakh Bribe | File Photo

An employee of the Pune Municipal Corporation's water supply department, identified as Umesh Rajaram Kavathekar (54), was apprehended by the anti-corruption department while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

Umesh Rajaram Kavathekar, who worked as a water meter reader, was stationed at the water supply centre of the Pune Municipal Corporation's Chathushringi division near SNDT College on Karve Road. It was revealed that Kavathekar had demanded a bribe of Rs. 25,000 from a worker (plumber) in exchange for issuing a no-objection certificate for tap repair.

After verifying the complaint, a well-coordinated trap was set up by the anti-corruption Department at the water supply department on Karve Road. It was during this operation that Kavathekar was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe, with support from Deputy Superintendent Nitin Jadhav, Police Inspector Sandeep Varhade, and their team.

The Anti-corruption Department has assured the public that they will continue to take stringent actions against individuals involved in corrupt practices and will work towards maintaining transparency and integrity within the municipal administration.