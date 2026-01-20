Pune Municipal Corporation Elections Over, But Political Hoardings Continue To Dot City Roads | FPJ/ Salman Ansari (Representative Pic)

Even after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections are over, the city continues to be cluttered with illegal hoardings, banners and political flexes put up by various parties, raising questions about maintaining law and order. During the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the local body elections, the civic administration launched an extensive drive against unauthorised political publicity. According to PMC officials, more than 10,000 illegal structures, including political flexes, banners, stickers, hoardings, flags, and signboards, were removed within a week of the code coming into force.

However, despite this large-scale action, several parts of the city are once again witnessing the reappearance of hoardings and banners, particularly at major chowks, key roads and residential areas. In some areas, flexes that were taken down during the implementation of the code of conduct have resurfaced within days, while in others, new banners have been put up after the elections.

Civic activists and residents have expressed concern over the unchecked display of political advertisements, stating that it not only makes the city look ugly but also poses safety risks.

“Flexes tied to electric poles and road dividers obstruct visibility and can be dangerous, especially during strong winds,” said Soumya Pandey, a resident of Lohegoan.

PMC officials said that action is ongoing and that ward offices have been instructed to continue removal drives. “The removal of illegal hoardings is a continuous process. We are issuing notices and imposing fines wherever possible,” said Madhav Jagtap, head of PMC's Sky Sign Department, adding that repeat offenders would face stricter action.

Residents have also criticised political parties for ignoring rules once elections are over. They pointed out that flex banners contribute significantly to waste generation and often end up clogging drains.

"We are demanding consistent enforcement of rules, irrespective of the election season. PMC should publicly name political parties and candidates responsible for illegal hoardings and recover removal costs from them," said another resident, Divya Jyoti.

With elections over, residents say the real test now lies in whether the civic body can ensure a hoarding-free city not just during the code of conduct, but throughout the year.