 Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: NCP Workers Thrash Man In Dhayari Over Attempt To Remove Voting Ink


While voting is underway in Pune, several voters have alleged that the ink applied on their fingers is fading almost immediately after casting their votes

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: NCP Workers Thrash Man In Dhayari Over Attempt To Remove Voting Ink | Video Screengrab

While voting is underway in Pune, several voters have alleged that the ink applied on their fingers is fading almost immediately after casting their votes. Amid this, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers allegedly thrashed a man in the Dhayari area for attempting to remove the ink.

“A man tried to remove the ink in the open. When I tried to catch him, some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers tried to save him. I have recorded the entire incident on my phone, and I will lodge a complaint with the police as well as the Election Commission,” an NCP worker said.

“I don’t know whether the man was trying to vote twice, but why would someone try to remove the ink?” he added.

Election Arrangement in Pune

Polling is underway in Pune for 163 seats, as two candidates -- Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35 -- have already been elected unopposed.

A total of 4,011 polling stations have been set up across Pune city. For this purpose, 13,862 ballot units and 5,321 control units have been made available.



The police deployment includes 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police, seven probationary ACPs, 166 Police Inspectors, 723 Assistant and Sub-Inspectors, 12,500 police personnel, 3,250 Home Guards and four companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

