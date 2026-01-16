Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP Sweeps Wards 34 (Narhe-Vadgaon Budruk-Dhayari) & 37 (Dhankawadi-Katraj); MLA Tanaji Sawant's Son Giriraj Suffers Defeat | Anand Chaini

The entire panel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won in Wards No. 34 (Narhe-Vadgaon Budruk-Dhayari) and 37(Dhankawadi-Katraj Dairy) of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

As per the results declared of Ward No. 34, BJP candidates, Haridas Charwad has won from the 'A' seat, Komal Navale from the 'B' seat, Jayshri Bhumkar from the 'C' seat and Raju Laygude from the 'D' seat.

In Ward No. 37, all four BJP candidates won, including Kishor Dhankawade from the 'A' seat, Varsha Tapkir from the 'B' seat, Arun Rajwade from the 'C' seat and Tejashree Badak from the 'D' seat. However, MLA Tanaji Sawant's son, Giriraj Sawant, has been defeated.

Meanwhile, polling took place for a total of 163 seats, as two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35, were already elected unopposed.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that overall polling in Pune on Thursday was peaceful, barring seven to eight complaints of money distribution and chaos at some polling booths over claims of bogus voting.

Poll officials said that 26 control units and 76 ballot units were replaced following technical glitches. The CUs and BUs were replaced swiftly, and the polling process continued, they added.

For the Pune municipal corporation elections, 165 members will be elected from 41 wards. Of these, 40 wards are four-member constituencies, and one ward is a five-member constituency. Fifteen election officers have been appointed for this election, one for each regional office.

Accordingly, the municipal corporation has announced the details of the vote counting. After ensuring that the voting machines are sealed in the presence of party representatives, the further process will begin. First, the postal ballots have been counted. After that, the counting of votes from the EVMs is underway.