Pune Municipal Corporation Demolishes 75,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal Constructions In Lohegaon-Wagholi Area | Sourced

Pune: The encroachment removal department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out a major demolition drive on Wednesday in the Lohegaon-Wagholi belt, clearing around 75,000 square feet of illegal constructions.

The operation was conducted under the orders of the Municipal Commissioner and supervised by Deputy Commissioner Somnath Bankar and Chief Security Officer Dr Ramesh Shelar, who also heads the encroachment and unauthorised construction removal wing. The action began at around 9 am and targeted several unauthorised temporary and permanent structures that had been erected without official permission.

Officials from the PMC’s building development department and encroachment removal team were present during the drive, including Junior Engineers Saurabh Kharat, Kokate, and Sangram Pawar, along with Deputy Engineer Irfan Sheikh.

To carry out the large-scale demolition efficiently, the civic body deployed a substantial workforce and machinery. The operation involved 15 JCB machines, 15 gas cutters, and 15 breakers, along with a team of 200 labourers, 30 assistant encroachment inspectors, and 15 encroachment inspectors. Security arrangements were also strengthened with the presence of 20 PMC police personnel and 70 personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF).

According to officials, the illegal structures consisted of both temporary sheds and permanent constructions that had come up in the area without authorisation. The civic body stated that the demolition drive is part of an ongoing effort to curb illegal constructions and maintain planned urban development.

Authorities have warned that similar actions will continue against unauthorised constructions across the city to ensure compliance with municipal regulations and to prevent further encroachments.