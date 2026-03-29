Pune Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Water Irregularities; Only Trained Valve Operators Allowed | Sourced

Pune: Amid the rising temperature, the compiants of irregular water supply are increasing in the city, to curb the water crisis, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee has stepped in to solve the water crisis. The committee has taken decision to ensure that only technically qualified individuals are appointed as valve operators.

Speaking to the media after the Standing Committee meeting held on Friday, Committee Chairman Shrinath Bimale shared details of the decision. It was observed that many valve operators currently managing water distribution across the city lack the required technical knowledge. As a result, scientific methods of regulating water supply, such as determining the quantity and timing of water release in different areas, are not being followed.

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This has led to irregularities in water distribution, with some areas facing acute shortages while others receive excess supply. Additionally, complaints have surfaced from corporators alleging that in certain areas, extra water is being released in exchange for money from housing societies.

The issue had also been raised during the Municipal Corporation’s general body meeting, where several members expressed concern over the indiscipline and irregular practices of valve operators. There were also complaints that many operators work only for a couple of hours in the morning to release water and spend the rest of the day on other activities, despite drawing a monthly salary of ₹20,000 to ₹25,000.

Due to the increase in complaints related to irregular water supply, the Standing Committee has made it mandatory for valve operators to possess relevant training and certification. Contractors will be required to submit verified certificates before their bills are cleared. It has also been clearly stated that payments will not be made to contractors employing uncertified personnel.

Currently, the Municipal Corporation floats tenders worth approximately ₹1.5 to ₹2 crore annually for water distribution work, under which contractors appoint valve operators. However, moving forward, technical qualifications will be a key criterion in these appointments.

Further, instructions have been issued to avoid awarding contracts for the entire city to a single contractor. Instead, separate tenders will be floated for each regional office to ensure better accountability and efficiency.

According to Bimale, the decision aims to make the city’s water supply system more disciplined, transparent, and technically sound. It is expected that these measures will reduce irregularities and ensure a more planned and reliable water supply for citizens.