Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects In Dhankawadi, Katraj and Ambegaon | Sourced

Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Wednesday conducted an extensive inspection of ongoing development works in the Dhankawadi, Katraj and Ambegaon areas. The visit focused on traffic management, road infrastructure, encroachments, drainage systems and public amenities.

The Commissioner began the inspection near Rajarshi Shahu Bank in Dhankawadi, where he reviewed parking arrangements and examined the use of footpaths for vehicle parking. He also inspected constructions within the front margin spaces and assessed civic issues in the area.

At Raut Baug near Teen Hatti Chowk, Ram reviewed the sewage network and stormwater drainage system. He later inspected ongoing underground water pipeline works in the Mohannagar area and took stock of their progress.

During the visit to Trimurti Chowk, the Commissioner examined unauthorized shops operating in front margin areas near PICT and Bharati Vidyapeeth. He sought details from officials regarding action to be taken against the encroachments.

The inspection also covered proposed road development projects, including plans to level the stretch between Sarhad Chowk and Katraj Dairy Corner and road-widening works at Sarhad Chowk. Ram further reviewed the proposed expansion of the Rajmata Underpass and assessed development plans related to Navale Bridge.

Following the inspection, the Commissioner directed concerned departments to expedite ongoing projects and address civic issues raised by local residents. He instructed officials to ensure timely completion of development works and take necessary action on pending complaints.

Several public representatives accompanied the Commissioner during the tour, including Bhimrao Tapkir, Varshatai Tapkir, Tejashree Badak, Arun Rajwade, Vyankoji Khopde and former member Yuvraj Beldare.

Senior officials from the road, drainage and water supply departments, along with representatives from the solid waste management, encroachment and regional offices, were also present during the inspection.