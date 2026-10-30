Pune Municipal Corporation Announces Diwali Bonus For 18,000 Employees, Annual Additional Payout To Increase By ₹2,000

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Pune, Oct 30: Around 18,000 officers and employees of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will receive a Diwali bonus, with the civic body proposing an annual increase of Rs 2,000 in the additional payout over the next five years. The decision was finalised at a meeting of party leaders, Mayor Manjusha Nagpure announced.

Under the proposed five-year agreement covering the financial years 2025-26 to 2029-30, employees will receive an additional amount of Rs 27,000 this year, which will increase to ₹35,000 by 2029-30. The amount will be paid over and above the ex-gratia equivalent to 8.33% of the combined basic pay and dearness allowance under the revised pay structure.

The proposed additional payout will be Rs 29,000 in 2026-27, Rs 31,000 in 2027-28 and Rs 33,000 in 2028-29.

Bonus Benefits Across Employee Categories

The benefit will cover PMC officers and employees, daily-wage workers, teaching and non-teaching staff of the secondary and technical education departments, Education Board employees, as well as nursery teachers and attendants.

Relaxation For Newly Recruited Employees

In another key provision, the eligibility criteria for newly recruited employees have been relaxed. Employees who have completed one year of service and have worked for at least 180 days during the relevant financial year will be eligible for the bonus. The payout will be calculated proportionately based on actual attendance.

Maternity leave, medical leave and other leaves will not be counted towards the 180-day attendance requirement. However, special medical leave taken due to accidents sustained while performing official duties will be considered as attendance.

Additional Benefits For Education Personnel

Shikshan Sevaks (education service personnel) in the primary education department will receive an additional Rs 10,000 along with 8.33% of their salary.

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Budget Provisions And Union Agreement

If the provision in the 2026-27 budget proves insufficient, the Municipal Commissioner will be authorised to transfer funds from other budgetary provisions.

The five-year agreement will be signed with workers’ unions. However, the proposal to release the 2025-26 bonus before completion of the agreement has also been put forward.