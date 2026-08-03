Pune: MSRTC Launches Interstate Tourism Bus Tours To Telangana, Gujarat & Madhya Pradesh | X @sickofwoken

Pune: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune Division has launched new out-of-state tourism bus tours to Telangana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The initiative aims to provide passengers with an affordable and well-organised way to visit some of the country's popular religious, heritage and tourist destinations.

The services, which began this month, are designed for families, senior citizens, pilgrims and organised groups seeking convenient long-distance travel. Officials said the packages have been planned to make travel easier by including transportation and scheduled sightseeing.

The Telangana tour covers major attractions in Hyderabad, including Charminar, Golkonda Fort, Hussain Sagar Lake, Birla Mandir and Ramoji Film City. The Gujarat package includes Somnath Temple, Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Bet Dwarka, Triveni Sangam, Gir National Park, the Statue of Unity, Sabarmati Ashram and Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar.

The Madhya Pradesh itinerary features Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Maa Harsiddhi Temple, Kal Bhairav Temple, Mandu Fort, Sanchi Stupa, Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, Pachmarhi hill station and Bhedaghat near Jabalpur.

Arun Siya, Divisional Controller of MSRTC Pune Division, said the destinations have significant religious, cultural and tourism value. He said the objective is to offer safe, affordable and well-planned travel to passengers who may otherwise find it difficult to organise long-distance trips on their own.

According to MSRTC, the tour packages include transportation, scheduled sightseeing and other essential travel arrangements, allowing passengers to enjoy a hassle-free journey. The corporation expects strong demand during weekends, festive holidays and the upcoming pilgrimage season, particularly from families, senior citizens, women's groups and social organisations.

Officials said the initiative is expected to provide an economical alternative to private tour operators while making long-distance travel more accessible. They added that more destinations may be introduced in the future based on passenger demand.