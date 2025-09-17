 Pune: MSEDCL Resolves 1,057 Cases In Lok Adalat, Recovers Rs 2.18 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: MSEDCL Resolves 1,057 Cases In Lok Adalat, Recovers Rs 2.18 Crore

Pune: MSEDCL Resolves 1,057 Cases In Lok Adalat, Recovers Rs 2.18 Crore

An MSEDCL spokesperson said, "In addition to its regular collection drives, MSEDCL is committed to recovering dues from customers with permanently disconnected connections or outstanding bills. For this, we regularly run recovery campaigns. When these campaigns fail, the cases are referred to the Lok Adalat, which settles disputes amicably and quickly"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Pune: MSEDCL Resolves 1,057 Cases In Lok Adalat, Recovers Rs 2.18 Crore | Representational Image

Pune: In the recently concluded National Lok Adalat, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) managed to settle 1,057 cases, officials announced on Wednesday. A total of Rs 2.18 crore was recovered in the Pune district area, including both pre-litigation and pending cases.

An MSEDCL spokesperson said, "In addition to its regular collection drives, MSEDCL is committed to recovering dues from customers with permanently disconnected connections or outstanding bills. For this, we regularly run recovery campaigns. When these campaigns fail, the cases are referred to the Lok Adalat, which settles disputes amicably and quickly."

Under the guidance of Chief Engineer Sunil Kakade, 51,317 cases of electricity customers with outstanding dues from the three Pune regions of Ganeshkhind, Rasta Peth, and Pune Rural were put forward for the National Lok Adalat held in Pune on Saturday. Notices were also sent to all parties involved. In addition, 83 electricity theft cases were presented.

Read Also
7-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Khed, Watchman Attempts Rape In Hinjawadi, Employee Molested In...
article-image

Out of the 51,317 cases, 1,053 were settled, with a recovery of Rs 2.14 crore. The highest recovery came from the Pune Rural circle, which collected Rs 1.03 crore from just 10 customers. This was followed by the Rasta Peth area, with Rs 96.97 lakh, and the Ganeshkhind area, with Rs 17.84 lakh in recoveries. In the electricity theft cases, four of the 83 were settled, resulting in a recovery of Rs 4.08 lakh.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Shocker: Married Woman Burnt Alive By In-Laws Over Infertility In Deeg
Rajasthan Shocker: Married Woman Burnt Alive By In-Laws Over Infertility In Deeg
Maharashtra: Nalasopara Family Express Gratitude On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday For Atal Pension Yojana Benefits
Maharashtra: Nalasopara Family Express Gratitude On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday For Atal Pension Yojana Benefits
Sydney Sweeney To Make Bollywood Debut? Euphoria Actress Offered Whopping ₹530 Crore Paycheck
Sydney Sweeney To Make Bollywood Debut? Euphoria Actress Offered Whopping ₹530 Crore Paycheck
Stock Market Continues Its Positive Momentum Ahead Of Fed Rate Cut; Bank Stocks Jump
Stock Market Continues Its Positive Momentum Ahead Of Fed Rate Cut; Bank Stocks Jump

Acting legal advisor Dinkar Tidke and junior legal officers Nitil Hase, Anjali Chaugule, and Imran Sheikh worked hard to make the Lok Adalat a success, MSEDCL officials said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune VIDEO: Residents Panic After Leopard Spotted Roaming Freely In Maval Taluka Near Talegaon...

Pune VIDEO: Residents Panic After Leopard Spotted Roaming Freely In Maval Taluka Near Talegaon...

Pune To Host Citywide Women’s Health Camps Under ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’

Pune To Host Citywide Women’s Health Camps Under ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’

Pune: MSEDCL Resolves 1,057 Cases In Lok Adalat, Recovers Rs 2.18 Crore

Pune: MSEDCL Resolves 1,057 Cases In Lok Adalat, Recovers Rs 2.18 Crore

Pune: PMC Removes Encroachments From Footpaths, Clears 31,700 Sqft Of Illegal Structures In...

Pune: PMC Removes Encroachments From Footpaths, Clears 31,700 Sqft Of Illegal Structures In...

7-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Khed, Watchman Attempts Rape In Hinjawadi, Employee Molested In...

7-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Khed, Watchman Attempts Rape In Hinjawadi, Employee Molested In...