Pune: MSEDCL Resolves 1,057 Cases In Lok Adalat, Recovers Rs 2.18 Crore | Representational Image

Pune: In the recently concluded National Lok Adalat, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) managed to settle 1,057 cases, officials announced on Wednesday. A total of Rs 2.18 crore was recovered in the Pune district area, including both pre-litigation and pending cases.

An MSEDCL spokesperson said, "In addition to its regular collection drives, MSEDCL is committed to recovering dues from customers with permanently disconnected connections or outstanding bills. For this, we regularly run recovery campaigns. When these campaigns fail, the cases are referred to the Lok Adalat, which settles disputes amicably and quickly."

Under the guidance of Chief Engineer Sunil Kakade, 51,317 cases of electricity customers with outstanding dues from the three Pune regions of Ganeshkhind, Rasta Peth, and Pune Rural were put forward for the National Lok Adalat held in Pune on Saturday. Notices were also sent to all parties involved. In addition, 83 electricity theft cases were presented.

Out of the 51,317 cases, 1,053 were settled, with a recovery of Rs 2.14 crore. The highest recovery came from the Pune Rural circle, which collected Rs 1.03 crore from just 10 customers. This was followed by the Rasta Peth area, with Rs 96.97 lakh, and the Ganeshkhind area, with Rs 17.84 lakh in recoveries. In the electricity theft cases, four of the 83 were settled, resulting in a recovery of Rs 4.08 lakh.

Acting legal advisor Dinkar Tidke and junior legal officers Nitil Hase, Anjali Chaugule, and Imran Sheikh worked hard to make the Lok Adalat a success, MSEDCL officials said.