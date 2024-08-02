Pune: MSEDCL Approves New Ultra-High Voltage Substations In Bavdhan & Lavale; 1.60 Lakh Consumers To Benefit | File/ Representative image

To meet the growing electricity demand and reduce the load on the existing power infrastructure, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) has recently approved the construction of a 132/22 kV ultra-high voltage substation in Lavale and a 220/22 kV ultra-high voltage substation in Bavdhan. These substations will provide power to areas such as Bavdhan, Kothrud, Warje, Bhukum, Bhugaon, Pirangut, Lavale, and Nande.

Rajendra Pawar, Chief Engineer at MSEDCL, has submitted a proposal for 21 new ultra-high voltage substations to the headquarters, which has received positive feedback. Over the past one and a half years, Lokesh Chandra, Chairman and Managing Director, MSEDCL, has approved the construction of several substations, including the 220/33/22 kV substation at Pride World City in Charholi, 220/22 kV substation at Safari Park in Moshi, and 220/22 kV substation in Tathawade. Additionally, approval has been granted for installing two new 50 MVA power transformers at the 220/22 kV Century Enka substation in Bhosari. These approved proposals have been sent to MahaTransco for implementation. The new ultra-high voltage substations and capacity expansion works will be carried out by MahaTransco.

The 220 kV ultra-high voltage substation in Bavdhan, under the Shivajinagar division of MSEDCL, will reduce the load on MahaTransco's NCL 132/22/11 kV, Nanded City 220/22 kV, and 132/22/11 kV substations. With 10 power lines from the new substation in Bavdhan, around 95,000 electricity consumers in Bavdhan, Chandani Chowk, Kothrud, and Warje areas will receive a quality and reliable power supply. Additionally, the approved 132/22 kV ultra-high voltage substation at Knowledge City in Lavale will supply power to Bhukum, Bhugaon, Pirangut, Lavale, Nande, Knowledge City, and surrounding areas through 15 power lines, benefiting approximately 65,000 consumers. Furthermore, four out of 18 power lines from the 220/22 kV Pirangut ultra-high voltage substation will be transferred to the city substation, reducing the current load on the Pirangut substation. This will provide even more quality power supply to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers on the remaining power lines.

Rajendra Pawar, Chief Engineer, Pune Division, said, "Considering the increasing demand for electricity in the Pune division, proposals are being made for the expansion and capacity enhancement of power distribution and transmission systems. The ultra-high voltage substations in Bavdhan and Lavale will ensure a smooth and quality power supply to around 1,60,000 consumers across all categories under MSEDCL."