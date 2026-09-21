Pune: MPSC Aspirants to Resume Agitation From September 26, Says MLA Rohit Pawar |

Pune: MPSC aspirants will resume their agitation in Pune from September 26 over their demands concerning the functioning of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said in a post on X on Monday.

Pawar said he would accompany the students to the Pune Police Commissioner’s office on Tuesday to seek permission for the proposed agitation. He also appealed to the police to cooperate with the students and ensure that the protest is not obstructed.

In a letter to the Pune Police Commissioner dated September 19, Pawar stated that students had raised concerns over the MPSC examination process following the alleged paper-leak controversy. He said the students’ movement should remain focused on resolving their grievances and should not become a platform for political activity.

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The key demands highlighted by Pawar include the resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar and appointment of a new chairman after consulting students, commencement of the promised recruitment of 70,000 posts in 2026 and conducting examinations through an annual examination-card system on the lines of Rajasthan.

Pawar also appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to hold discussions with representatives of the protesting students. He said a list of student representatives could be prepared for talks with the government and stressed that merely making announcements would not resolve the issue unless they were followed by implementation.

The proposed agitation comes after the September 7 Vidyarthi Aakrosh Morcha in Pune, where aspirants raised concerns over alleged irregularities in MPSC examinations.