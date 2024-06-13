Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol Urges Supporters To Refrain From Putting Up Banners | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, who has been appointed Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation and Cooperation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, urged his supporters and well-wishers in the city to refrain from putting up banners.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mohol wrote, "Every party worker, well-wisher and those who love me are very happy after I got the opportunity to work as the MP of Pune and now to serve as the Union Minister of State. Let's celebrate this joy by meeting in person on Saturday. It will surely give me great satisfaction to meet in person, celebrate, and accept your best wishes."

"It is a humble request that you should not express your feelings by putting up unauthorised banners and flexes, and if such banners are put up, they should be removed immediately. My wish is that instead of giving bouquets, garlands, shawls, and bursting crackers, we should celebrate by actually meeting and talking," he added.

पुण्यनगरीचा खासदार म्हणून पुणेकर जनतेने संधी दिली आणि आता केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री पदावरही काम करण्याची संधी मिळाल्यानंतर प्रत्येक कार्यकर्त्याला, हितचिंतकांना आणि माझ्यावर प्रेम करणाऱ्यांना मनापासून आनंद झालेला आहे. हा आनंद आपण येत्या शनिवारी प्रत्यक्ष भेटून साजरा करूयात. प्रत्यक्ष… — Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) June 13, 2024

Earlier, the former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor said he was fortunate to be given the responsibility of two such important portfolios.

"Getting an opportunity to work under Amit Shah in the Cooperation Ministry is the happiest moment for me. I represent Maharashtra, which has a big network of cooperative sectors. The cooperative sector is a medium to reach out to the last man in society and make the lives of people better," he said.

He said he was sure to do justice to the sector while working under the guidance of Shah.

Talking about civil aviation, Mohol said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had transformed the airports of the country during his rule and had focused on providing good amenities to flyers.

"I will be able to do effective work for Navi Mumbai Airport, Purandar Airport, Pune Airport, and many others in the country," the first-time MP asserted.