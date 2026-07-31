Pune: MLA Siddharth Shirole Directs MSEDCL To Resolve Power Supply Issues, Fast-Track Infrastructure Works

MLA Siddharth Shirole reviewed electricity infrastructure projects and directed MSEDCL to address power supply issues on priority | File Photo

Pune, July 31, 2026: MLA Siddharth Shirole has directed officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to expedite pending electricity infrastructure works and address recurring power supply issues across the Chhatrapati Shivajinagar Assembly constituency.

During a review meeting held at the MSEDCL office on Senapati Bapat Road on Friday, Shirole took stock of various electricity-related issues affecting residents and instructed officials to ensure the timely implementation of key projects.

Key Infrastructure Directives

Among the major directives issued were the installation of aerial bundled (AB) cables in slum areas, the phased laying of underground power cables in residential societies, repair of junction boxes and electrical panels, and permanent measures to curb frequent power outages.

He also called for the appointment of adequate officers and staff at the Khadki MSEDCL office, improved access to customer services at the local level, and verification of complaints regarding inflated electricity bills.

Ganesh Festival Preparations

With the Ganesh festival approaching, Shirole stressed the need to prioritise the undergrounding of overhead power lines along Ganesh immersion routes to enhance public safety. He instructed MSEDCL officials to prepare and implement an action plan without delay.

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Shirole said electricity-related issues directly impact the daily lives of citizens and assured that he would continue to follow up with the power utility to ensure the effective and timely resolution of these problems.

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