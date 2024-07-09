Pune: MIT-WPU To Host India's First National Scientists Round Table Conference |

For the first time in India, the 'National Scientists Round Table Conference' (NSRTC) is being organised by MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) from July 19, to July 21.

Senior scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, Dr Vijay Bhatkar, Rahul Vishwanath Karad, MIT WPU's Executive President, Dr RM Chitnis, Vice Chancellor and NSRTC National Convener & Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Milind Pandey announced this NSRTC at a press conference on Tuesday. The conference is the brainchild of Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Executive President of MIT-WPU.

The conference will be inaugurated on Friday, July 19, from 4 to 6pm at the MIT-WPU campus in Kothrud. The conference will be chaired by MIT-WPU Founder President Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad. Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology, and Dr Abhay Karandikar, DST Secretary, will be present as the chief guests.

Conf on July 21

The closing ceremony of the conference will be held on Sunday, July 21, in the evening from 4 to 6pm at Hotel Tip Top International.

The main objective of this conference is to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers, and research scholars to exchange experiences and research results in all aspects of physical sciences, biological sciences, engineering, and technology.

The main goals of this roundtable conference are for participating scientists to present new ideas and directions. This will support educators and researchers, especially the budding young generation, in fundamental research in all emerging fields of science and technology. It will also inspire further research. The roundtable conference will discuss new ways of interdisciplinary and international collaboration. New discoveries will inspire new patterns of development, new methods of delivery, and ways to empower science.