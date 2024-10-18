 Pune: MIT World Peace University to Hold 6th Convocation on October 19
This year, 5,369 students will be awarded degrees. Dr. Krishnaswami Vijay Raghavan, Chief Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, will be honoured with the "MIT WPU Vigyan Maharshi Samman" for his unparalleled work in the field of science throughout his life.

The 6th Convocation of MIT World Peace University will be held on today on Saturday, 19 October, at 4pm, organized at Vishwa Sabhamandap, World Peace Dome, Vishwaraj Bagh, Lonikalbhor, Pune.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be present as the chief guest for this function. MIT World Peace University Founder President Prof. Dr. Vishwanath Karad will also attend, along with the Founder Trustees Prof PB Joshi, Working President of MIT WPU Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Chairman of the Management Committee Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, and Vice-Chancellor of MIT WPU Dr RM Chitnis.

Abhijit Pawar will be honored with the 'Founder President Medal,' and Anushree Kulkarni will receive the 'Executive President Medal' during this convocation ceremony. Additionally, 122 students will be awarded gold medals, 85 silver medals, and 85 bronze medals. Twenty-six students will be awarded PhD degrees, and 435 students are on the merit list.

Degrees will be awarded in various branches, including Engineering and Technology, Computer Science and Engineering, Ramcharan School of Leadership, Business, Economics and Commerce, School of Government, Health Science and Technology, Science and Environmental Studies, Design, Liberal Arts, Law, and Consciousness.

