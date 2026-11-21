Pune: MIT Student Trapped In Lift For Over 14 Hours, University Orders Probe Into Safety Lapses | Sourced

Pune: A 19-year-old student of MIT University's Loni Kalbhor campus was trapped inside a lift for over 14 hours following a power failure on Wednesday afternoon, raising serious questions over the institution's emergency response and student safety arrangements. Following the incident, the university administration has ordered an inquiry into the failure of the emergency rescue mechanism.

The student, a resident of Wagholi, was returning home after college hours when she entered the lift alone around 3.30 pm on Nov 18. A sudden power outage caused the lift to stop between the fifth and sixth floors, leaving her trapped inside. She reportedly knocked on the doors and shouted for help, but her cries went unheard.

The student also attempted to contact her parents over the phone. However, the call reportedly disconnected after a brief exchange, and her mobile phone switched off around 5.30 pm. Unable to contact their daughter, her worried parents rushed to the campus and searched for her with the help of relatives.

Unable to trace her, the parents lodged a missing person complaint at the Loni Kalbhor police station around midnight, following which the police launched a search. However, nobody realised that the student was trapped inside a lift in the same educational complex.

Her ordeal ended around 6 am on Thursday when the electricity supply was restored. A woman pressed the lift button, causing it to resume operation and allowing the student to come out safely. She had remained inside the confined space without food or water.

The incident has raised concerns over the functioning of emergency alarms, intercom facilities, backup power systems and rescue arrangements on the campus. Questions have also been raised over the failure of security personnel and the campus administration to locate the student for such a prolonged period.

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In its response, the university administration stated that after learning about the student's disappearance, professors, her class mentor and security personnel joined her parents in searching for her throughout the night. They also inspected the building but could not locate her.

The administration attributed the incident to repeated power fluctuations, stating that interruptions in electricity supply five to six times within five minutes caused a technical malfunction in the lift.

The university has also sought an explanation from the lift maintenance company over the failure of the safety mechanism.