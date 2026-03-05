Pune: MIT ADT Students Protest Illegal Dumping In Mula–Mutha Riverbed; Toxic Smoke From Garbage Fires Hospitalises Students | Sourced

Pune: Students and staff members of the MIT Art, Design and Technology (ADT) University staged a strong protest at the university entrance gate on Wednesday, demanding an immediate halt to the illegal dumping of untreated waste into the Mula–Mutha riverbed, considered the lifeline of Pune city.

The protest witnessed participation from thousands of students and residential staff from MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul, MIT Junior College, and MIT ADT University. Protesters highlighted the seriousness of the issue, potential environmental hazards, the threat to the existence of the Mula–Mutha River, and the alleged negligence of local gram panchayats, as well as the inaction of local and district authorities. Students raised slogans demanding urgent intervention and requested the university administration to stop the daily dumping of approximately 35 to 40 tractor loads of waste into the river without any treatment. A formal memorandum was submitted to both the university administration and local police authorities.

Recently, massive heaps of waste dumped in the riverbed caught fire on February 26, 2026, and continued to smoulder for nearly four days, releasing dense toxic smoke across the surrounding area. On February 27, six to seven students from the MIT ADT campus experienced breathing difficulties and suffocation due to the smoke and had to be admitted to a nearby hospital. The incident caused severe respiratory discomfort among students, staff members, and residents in the vicinity.

The fire was eventually extinguished on Tuesday (March 2) after five days of continuous efforts by a single fire engine from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), along with 25–30 staff members of MIT ADT University. However, thick toxic fumes persisted in the area for several days, causing breathing problems, eye irritation, and throat discomfort among hostel residents and nearby citizens. Several students reportedly felt unwell late Friday night due to exposure to the smoke and required medical attention.

Currently, nearly 20,000 students from across India and abroad are studying at the MIT educational campus, of whom around 5,000 students and 1,000 staff members reside on the campus premises. Students urged the administration to take immediate cognisance of the issue and permanently stop the dumping of waste into the riverbed.

“For the past several years, around 35 to 40 tractor loads of waste have been illegally dumped daily into the Mula–Mutha riverbed from Loni-Kalbhor, Kadamwakvasti, and nearby villages without any processing. Massive heaps of garbage have accumulated, leading not only to air pollution but also severe water contamination, threatening aquatic life. The pollution and foul odour are also tarnishing the image of Pune city and Maharashtra,” said Dadasaheb Bhosure, student representative.

“Dumping waste directly into the riverbed is a serious concern. Mountains of garbage have formed, and repeated fire incidents are creating toxic smoke that is causing respiratory problems among students. The district administration must intervene immediately and stop illegal dumping. Land should be urgently allocated for proper solid waste management projects of local gram panchayats,” said Mugdha Sonawane, a student.

“Our MIT ADT University campus, located along the Mula–Mutha River, is naturally rich and environmentally sensitive. However, untreated waste dumping has severely polluted the river water and spread foul odour across the area. Continuous fire incidents have worsened air pollution, and the Air Quality Index recorded here recently reached a hazardous level of 340, as reported by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. Immediate administrative action is necessary,” said Anay Ahire, a student.

“The continuous dumping of waste into the riverbed has posed serious health risks to students, who have been suffering from respiratory issues for the past four days. Following students’ strong demands, we have decided to stop garbage vehicles belonging to local gram panchayats at the university entrance from today onwards. The district administration must urgently intervene and provide land for proper solid waste management,” said Dr Mahesh Chopde, Registrar, MIT ADT University, Loni-Kalbhor, Pune.