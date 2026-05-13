Pune: MIT-ADT Student Tejas Patil Selected For Indian Fencing Team At Shanghai Foil Grand Prix | Sourced

Pune: Tejas Manoj Patil, a student of the School of Computing (SOC) at MIT Art, Design and Technology University (MIT-ADT), Loni Kalbhor, Pune, has been selected to represent India in the prestigious ‘Foil Grand Prix’ Fencing Championship scheduled to be held in Shanghai, China, from May 15 to 17, 2026.

The selection has been officially announced by the Fencing Association of India. The international championship is expected to witness participation from some of the world’s top fencers. According to the official selection notification issued by the association, Tejas Manoj Patil has been selected for the Indian Men’s Foil Team.

Tejas earned his place in the national squad through consistent performances, hard work, and exceptional skills in fencing. His achievement has added another feather to the cap of MIT-ADT University and further highlighted the university’s growing success in the field of sports.

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Congratulating Tejas on this remarkable achievement, MIT-ADT University Founder President Prof. Dr Vishwanath D. Karad, Executive President and Pro-Chancellor Prof. Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive Director Dr Sunita Karad, Vice Chancellor Dr Rajesh S., Provost Dr Sayali Gankar, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Ramchandra Pujeri, Dr Mohit Dubey, Dr Nachiket Thakur, Registrar Dr Mahesh Chopade, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Award-winning Sports Director Prof. Padmakar Phad extended their best wishes for the upcoming championship in Shanghai. They expressed confidence that Tejas’s accomplishment would inspire young athletes across the university and the state.