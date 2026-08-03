Pune: Missing 3-Year-Old Girl Traced Within An Hour By Warje Police | Sourced

Pune: A three-year-old girl who went missing while playing near her house in the Wadarvasti area under the jurisdiction of Warje Police Station on Monday was traced within an hour of the search operation and safely reunited with her family, thanks to the swift and coordinated efforts of the Warje Police.

According to police, the child, identified as Praju Amol Pawar (3), wandered away while playing with other children at around 9am. Her mother, Sushma Amol Pawar (30), approached Warje Police Station and reported the missing child at around 1pm.

Following the complaint, Warje Police immediately launched a search operation under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Lavde and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sujata Tanawade. Senior officers and police personnel searched the Wadarvasti and Karvenagar areas on foot, checked CCTV footage, gathered information from local informants, and circulated the child's details through WhatsApp groups used by citizens and police volunteers.

At around 2pm, the search team located the girl near Bijli Talim Chowk in Karvenagar, where she was found sitting with a local woman.

The woman, identified as Shiladevi Kumar Sonkar (47), a resident of Karvenagar, told police that she had found the child attempting to cross the road alone. As the girl was too young to reveal her name or address, Sonkar kept her safe and planned to take her to the nearest police outpost after the rain subsided.

Police confirmed that the child was found safe and unharmed, and that no foul play was involved.

The girl's parents expressed their gratitude to the Warje Police for their prompt response and successful rescue.

The search operation involved three police inspectors, five assistant police inspectors, and around 30 police personnel from Warje Police Station.