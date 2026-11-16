Pune Metro's Special Early-Morning Services For Run For Unity, Soldierathon Draw 3,721 Passengers On November 15 | X

Pune Metro’s special early-morning services arranged for the National Unity Run (Run for Unity) and Soldierathon on Sunday, November 15, received an encouraging response, with 3,721 passengers travelling across its two corridors between 3.40 am and 6 am.

Over 3,700 Passengers Use Pune Metro's Special Services

The special services were introduced to facilitate the movement of runners and citizens participating in the marathon events, ensuring convenient and timely connectivity to the venues.

Of the total passengers, 1,554 travelled on Corridor 1 (PCMC-Swargate), while 2,167 commuters used Corridor 2 (Vanaz-Ramwadi).

As part of the special arrangement, Pune Metro operated additional services at 10-minute intervals from the District Court interchange station to facilitate passengers travelling towards the event venues.

The early-morning services were planned to provide a comfortable and hassle-free travel option for participants and encourage the use of public transport during the sporting events.

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