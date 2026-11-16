 Chhath Puja Rush Triggers Four-Hour Traffic Gridlock In Nalasopara, Vasai; Thousands Head To Beaches For Rituals
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HomeMumbaiChhath Puja Rush Triggers Four-Hour Traffic Gridlock In Nalasopara, Vasai; Thousands Head To Beaches For Rituals

Chhath Puja Rush Triggers Four-Hour Traffic Gridlock In Nalasopara, Vasai; Thousands Head To Beaches For Rituals

Heavy traffic brought parts of Vasai and Nalasopara to a standstill for nearly four hours on Sunday as thousands of devotees travelled to beaches for Chhath Puja. According to the report, congestion lasted from around 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm. A broken-down tanker and reckless driving worsened the gridlock, while traffic police worked to clear the affected roads.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Monday, November 16, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
Chhath Puja Rush Triggers Four-Hour Traffic Gridlock In Nalasopara, Vasai; Thousands Head To Beaches For Rituals
Chhath Puja Rush Triggers Four-Hour Traffic Gridlock In Nalasopara, Vasai; Thousands Head To Beaches For Rituals |

​Vasai-Virar: Heavy traffic congestion brought vehicular movement to a standstill across parts of Vasai and Nalasopara on Sunday evening as thousands of devotees from the North Indian community headed to local beaches to celebrate Chhath Puja.

Thousands Head To Kalamb, Rajodi And Arnala Beaches

​Large crowds flocked to Kalamb, Rajodi, and Arnala beaches for the Sunday evening rituals—with similar turnouts expected on Tuesday morning—leading to a massive surge of vehicles on the roads. With devotees traveling in large numbers via tempos, auto-rickshaws, and private cars, traffic was completely gridlocked from around 2:30 PM until 6:30 PM.

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​The situation was further aggravated by reckless driving from a few motorists and a tanker that broke down on the road. On the narrow Nalasopara flyover, private vehicles became entangled with one another, resulting in bumper-to-bumper queues stretching for miles.

​Traffic police rushed to the spot to clear the bottleneck and regulate vehicular flow. While the gridlock was eventually brought under control following tireless efforts by the police, commuters had to endure severe inconvenience and delays during the four-hour ordeal.

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