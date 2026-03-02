Pune Metro Suspends Services For Dhulivandan Tomorrow (March 3); Here's When They Resume | File Photo

Pune: Pune Metro has announced a temporary adjustment to its metro schedule for tomorrow in observance of the Dhulivandan festival, officals announed on Monday. Passenger services across the city will remain completely suspended from 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday (3rd March) to accommodate the holiday celebrations.

Pune Metro officials said that normal operations are set to resume in the afternoon, with services running according to the regular schedule from 3:00 PM until 11:00 PM. The transit authority issued the update via its official handle on X (formerly Twitter). They have advised all commuters to take note of the nine-hour service gap and plan their travel across the metro network accordingly.

According to available details, this scheduling change is a routine measure often taken during major public festivals to manage shifts in commuter demand and operational requirements. Regular full-day service is expected to return to the standard timetable the following day.

However, commuters across Pune have expressed disappointment over the decision. In the city, many people traditionally play with colours on Dhulivandan rather than on Holi.

Pune Metro has become a preferred mode of transport due to its shorter travel time and seamless connectivity between Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, as well as various parts of the city.

Metro authorities said the decision was taken to prevent trains and stations from being damaged by colours. According to a post on X, operations will commence at 3 pm, after which commuters can avail of the services.