Pune Metro Sets 5-Year Deadline For Phase II Expansion, Four New Corridors To Add 44 Km To Network | X

Pune: Pune's Metro network is set for a major expansion, with the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) setting a five-year target to complete the second phase, covering four new corridors connecting major residential, commercial and IT hubs across the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the proposed corridors under Phase II, estimated to cost around Rs13,500 crore, marking the beginning of the next phase of Pune's Metro expansion.

The four proposed corridors, Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, Ramwadi to Vitthalwadi, Kharadi to Khadakwasla and Nal Stop to Manik Baug, will collectively extend Metro connectivity to several areas that currently depend heavily on road transport. The projects are expected to strengthen east-west connectivity and provide better access to developing residential and commercial pockets.

Maha Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar said, "Phase I was nearly complete, except for the PCMC-Bhakti Shakti extension, while work on the Swargate-Katraj extension was underway. Phase II will expand the Metro network across the city."

Alongside the foundation-stone ceremony for the new corridors, Modi also inaugurated Metro Line 3, connecting Hinjawadi's IT hub with Shivajinagar through the Maan-District Court corridor. The approximately 23-km-long Pink Line, constructed at a cost of over Rs8,300 crore, is expected to improve connectivity for thousands of IT professionals and other commuters. The corridor will also integrate with the existing Metro network.

Hardikar said the frequency of Metro services on the existing network was also expected to improve from seven minutes to five minutes during peak hours, following the expansion of services.

Explaining the comparatively higher fares on Line 3, Hardikar said, "The fares were slightly higher because the agreements with the implementing agencies had been signed at different times. The line also involves private development and operation."

The new corridors will also require additional infrastructure, including elevated structures and road-level integration. Hardikar said the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) would develop some of the proposed infrastructure, while Maha Metro would construct one on Paud Road-Karve Road.

The proposed Khadakwasla-Kharadi corridor will largely follow the existing road alignment. Hardikar also indicated that the alignment could be reconsidered following suggestions made by Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, who had proposed that the Metro should run along the canal or the Mutha river instead of being elevated above the congested Sinhagad Road. An elevated Metro corridor above the flyover could cause inconvenience to residents, she had pointed out.

Four New Corridors Under Phase II

The foundation stone laid by Modi on Tuesday covers four proposed Metro corridors:

Line 2A, Vanaz to Chandni Chowk: The 1.12-km extension will have two stations, extending the existing Aqua Line towards Chandni Chowk and improving connectivity in the western parts of the city.

Line 2B, Ramwadi to Vitthalwadi: The 11.63-km extension will have five stations and improve Metro connectivity towards Wagholi and the rapidly developing eastern parts of Pune.

Line 4, Khadakwasla to Kharadi: Spanning 25.52 km with 22 stations, this corridor will connect Khadakwasla, Sinhagad Road, Swargate, Hadapsar, Magarpatta and Kharadi, providing an important east-west connection across the city.

Line 4A, Nal Stop to Manik Baug: The 6.12-km corridor will extend connectivity towards Warje and Manik Baug, linking these areas with the existing Metro network.

The new corridors will also provide interchange facilities at Swargate, Nal Stop and Kharadi Bypass, integrating them with the existing Metro network and intercity bus services.