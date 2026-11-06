Pune: Metro Services To Remain Suspended After 6 pm On November 8 For Lakshmi Pujan | X

Pune: Pune Metro services will operate for reduced hours on Sunday, November 8, on account of Lakshmi Pujan. The metro will run from 6 am to 6 pm, after which services will remain suspended until 11 pm. The change has been announced to inform commuters about the revised operating schedule on the occasion of the festival.

According to an official announcement, metro services will be available across the network from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday. However, passengers planning to travel during the evening should make alternative arrangements, as trains will not operate between 6 pm and 11 pm.

The revised schedule will apply only for November 8. From Monday, November 9, Pune Metro services will return to their regular timetable, operating daily from 6 am to 11 pm.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and take note of the early suspension of services to avoid inconvenience. Pune Metro has apologised to passengers for the disruption and requested their cooperation.