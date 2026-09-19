Pune Metro, Sancheti & Apollo Hospitals Launch Emergency Medical Services At Two Metro Stations | Sourced

Pune: In view of the unprecedented crowds expected in central Pune during the Ganesh festival, Pune Metro, in collaboration with Sancheti Hospital and Apollo Hospitals, has launched emergency medical services at the Mahatma Phule Mandai and Swargate metro stations.

The initiative aims to provide immediate medical assistance to passengers and devotees who may suffer sudden illness, injuries or other medical emergencies while travelling or participating in the festivities.

Special medical facilities have been set up at both metro stations, with specialist doctors, nurses and essential medical equipment available to attend to emergencies. The service has already proved useful, with devotees injured in a minor accident amid the crowds at Swargate Metro Station recently receiving immediate first aid from the medical team.

The on-site facilities include wound dressing, bandaging and other basic emergency care, allowing injured passengers to receive prompt relief without having to immediately travel to a hospital.

Pune Metro officials said the safety, convenience and well-being of devotees remain a top priority during the festival period. The metro administration has also stated that necessary arrangements have been put in place to respond to medical emergencies and ensure a safe and smooth journey for passengers during the heavy festive rush.

The collaboration between Pune Metro and the two healthcare institutions is expected to provide an additional layer of medical support to thousands of devotees and passengers visiting central Pune during Ganeshotsav.