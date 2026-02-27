 Pune Metro Phase 1 Honoured With ‘Build India Infra Awards 2026’
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Pune Metro Phase 1 Honoured With ‘Build India Infra Awards 2026’ | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Metro Rail Project’s Phase 1 has been honoured at the prestigious ‘Build India Infra Awards (BIIA) 2026’ at the national level. This recognition is a matter of pride for Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro).

In recognition of the significant transformation brought about in Pune’s public transportation system and its notable contribution to the city’s socio-economic development, Pune Metro received the award under the ‘IMPACT’ category. The Metro has made urban travel faster, safer, and more modern, providing considerable relief to lakhs of daily commuters in the city.

Key Features of the Project:
Modern Technology: The Pune Metro uses advanced signalling systems and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) technology.

Improved Connectivity: The Metro has reduced travel time between major commercial hubs, educational institutions, and residential areas in the city.

Sustainable Development: By reducing pressure on road traffic, the metro has contributed to lowering carbon emissions, marking an important step toward environmentally sustainable urban development.

The award ceremony was held on February 24, 2026, in Delhi. The event was attended by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Jal Shakti C. R. Patil, among other dignitaries. On behalf of Maha Metro, Atul Gadgil, Director (Works), accepted the award.

Phase 1 of the Pune Metro is not merely a transportation project but has emerged as a key driver of the city’s economic development. Following this achievement, Pune Metro is now focusing on its upcoming expansion projects, which will enable more residents of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad to benefit from the modern transit system.

