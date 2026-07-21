Pune Metro Line 3 To Offer WhatsApp QR Tickets, NCMC Cards & UPI Payments: Here's How You'll Travel | Sourced

Pune: Commuters travelling on Puneri Metro Line 3 will be able to use multiple ticketing options, including the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), mobile app tickets, WhatsApp QR tickets, ticket vending machines and manual ticket counters, when passenger services begin.

The metro corridor will have an advanced Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system at all stations to ensure faster entry and exit for passengers. In the first phase, the system is already installed at the 12 stations set to open. Each station will have five AFC gates, including a wider gate for differently abled passengers.

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Metro Line 3 will support the National Common Mobility Card under the Centre's 'One Nation One Card' initiative. The card will allow commuters to travel on Metro Line 3, Pune Metro Lines 1 and 2, and metro networks in other cities using a single card.

Passengers will also be able to book tickets through the existing Pune Metro mobile app. Initially, the app will provide separate booking options for Maha Metro Lines 1 and 2 and Metro Line 3. After the planned integration of the three lines at the District Court station, commuters will be able to book end-to-end journeys across the entire Pune Metro network through the same platform.

To make travel more convenient, passengers can also generate QR-based tickets through WhatsApp without visiting ticket counters. Those who prefer conventional ticketing can buy tickets from ticket vending machines or manual counters at every station. The vending machines have been installed at accessible heights for differently abled passengers.

The metro will support multiple payment methods, including cash, UPI, debit cards and other digital payment options. Every station will also have QR and card scanning devices for quick ticket validation and smoother passenger movement.

A spokesperson for Puneri Metro Line 3 said the ticketing system has been designed with a focus on technology, accessibility and commuter convenience. The official said the aim is to provide passengers with a reliable, efficient and user-friendly travel experience while ensuring seamless integration with Pune's expanding metro network.