Pune Metro Line 3: PMRDA’s Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Project To Save ₹20 Crore Annually Through Solar Power

Pune Metro Line 3 (Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Metro Line) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has adopted eco-friendly and energy-efficient technology in the Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar metro project. Officials said the use of solar energy and a modern third rail system is expected to reduce the metro’s annual electricity expenditure by nearly Rs 20 crore.

According to PMRDA officials, solar panels are being installed at all 23 elevated metro stations along the route as well as on the roofs of the metro car depot. Solar plants with a combined capacity of more than 11 megawatts are currently being developed for the project.

Details Of The Project…

The electricity generated through these solar systems will be used for station lighting, lifts, escalators and air-conditioning systems. Officials said the solar infrastructure will also remain connected to the main power grid, allowing efficient management and utilisation of electricity.

PMRDA stated that the solar project is being implemented under the RESCO model, under which no initial capital investment was required from the authority. A private company has installed the solar systems at its own cost and will also handle future maintenance responsibilities.

Modern Third Rail System Implemented…

Officials further said the metro coaches have been manufactured using lightweight aluminium material to improve energy efficiency. The trains are also equipped with regenerative braking technology, which allows electricity generated during braking to be reused.

In another major feature of the project, PMRDA has introduced a modern third rail system instead of conventional overhead electric wires. Officials said the move was aimed at preserving the city’s aesthetic appearance while also improving operational efficiency.

Under this system, metro trains will receive direct power supply through a third rail carrying 750-volt DC current. Authorities said the technology is considered safe, reliable and energy-efficient.

The Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar metro corridor is one of the key infrastructure projects being developed to improve public transport connectivity between Pune city and the rapidly growing IT hub in Hinjawadi.