Pune: Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro Nears Completion As PMRDA Clears Hurdles | X / @OfficialPMRDA

Pune: Work on the Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro Line-3 has picked up pace, with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) stepping into action mode to remove hurdles and speed up completion. A senior review was carried out on Tuesday to assess progress on the key corridor.

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K. Manjulakshmi visited multiple project sites to check the status of work and address technical issues. The project is being implemented by PMRDA in partnership with Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL), backed by the Tata Group under a Public-Private Partnership model.

During the inspection, a major water leak was found in a civic pipeline near the Pashan ramp at Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk. The leakage was slowing down construction work. Officials were instructed to fix it immediately to avoid further delays.

At another location, identified as PR-21, directions were given to clear the space needed for building a metro staircase. This will allow pending work in the area to move ahead. The ongoing staircase construction at PAR-15 in Baner was also reviewed. Officials were told to maintain both speed and quality, keeping international standards in mind.

Senior officials, including Yogesh Kulkarni, Umesh Mallawat, Sumit Yadav and Gajanan Patil, were present during the inspection, along with engineers from PICTMRL.

Project 90% Complete

Officials said around 90 per cent of the work on the corridor has been completed. The first trial run between Maan Depot and PMR-4 station was successfully conducted in July last year. The route will have 23 stations and is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Hinjewadi IT Park and central Pune.

The project began on 25th November 2021 and is India’s first metro project being developed under a PPP model. Four metro train sets are already available. Each train can carry around 1,000 passengers and will run at a speed of up to 80 km per hour.

Manjulakshmi said the focus is on removing technical obstacles and completing the project on schedule. She added that the aim is to provide relief to commuters and reduce traffic congestion in the city as soon as possible.