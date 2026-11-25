Pune Metro Line 3 Network Expands To 19 Stations, 4 More Expected To Open By January | X - itspunenow

Pune: Two more stations on Pune Metro Line 3 became operational on Wednesday, taking the total number of stations open to passengers to 19. Balewadi High Street and Balewadi Phata stations began passenger services on Nov 25, just over three weeks after the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar corridor was inaugurated.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol said on Wednesday that the remaining four stations were expected to open within the next one-and-a-half to two months. Mohol, along with other leaders, inaugurated the new stations.

The 23.2-km corridor has 23 stations and connects Maan in Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the line on Nov 3, and passenger services began the following day. However, only 17 stations were operational at the time due to pending work at six stations.

The remaining stations are Baner Gaon, Baner-Pashan Link Road, Bhosale Nagar and Shivajinagar.

#WATCH | Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra: On two more stations on Pune Metro Line 3 becoming operational today, Union Minister of State (MoS) Murlidhar Mohol says, "Today brings another reason for the residents of Pune to rejoice. The metro line connecting Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar was inaugurated a short while ago by the Prime Minister Modi. Out of the total 23 metro stations, 17 were already operational at the time of the inauguration. However, six stations required some additional work; these are now beginning to open. Today, two more stations, Balewadi High Street and Balewadi Phata, have become operational, and passengers have already begun using them. I expect the remaining four stations to open within the next two months, which will allow people to travel the entire route from Maan to Shivajinagar..." — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026

Mohol said nearly 50,000 commuters were using the corridor every day. During his visit to the newly opened stations, he travelled on the line and interacted with passengers.

2 more stations on #Pune Metro Line 3. Balewadi High Street & Balewadi Phata opened today for citizens now taking the operational count to 19 of 23 stations. Over 50,000 commuters already use the Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar corridor daily. 4 more stations expected by Jan 2027 #Watch https://t.co/wTCvzRCYIf — Varad Bhatkhande (@VaradBhatkhande) November 25, 2026

He said commuters were saving time, fuel and money by using the metro. Information technology (IT) professionals, residents of nearby villages and people travelling to Pune for work are among those benefiting from the service.

Read Also Pune Metro Line 3 To Expand To 19 Stations With 2 Balewadi Stops Today

The opening of the two stations is expected to improve metro connectivity for residents and commuters in the Balewadi area.

Last-mile connectivity remains a priority

Mohol said work was underway to improve last-mile connectivity through feeder buses and parking facilities. He said he had discussed the issue with Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari.

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is planning feeder bus services in several areas, while officials are exploring potential parking spaces near metro stations. Mohol said these facilities were important to encourage more people to use public transport.

He also acknowledged the difference in fares between Pune Metro Line 3 and the existing Maha Metro network. He attributed the difference to their operating models, as Line 3 has been developed under a public-private partnership (PPP).

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However, he did not announce any decision to revise the fares.

Airport metro link via Kalyani Nagar

Mohol also said work on the proposed metro connection to Pune airport via Kalyani Nagar was progressing. He said the alignment outlined in the detailed project report (DPR) was found to be the most practical option after officials examined different routes.

He said discussions had been held with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Maha Metro and the World Resources Institute (WRI) regarding the land required for the airport station.

The proposal will move ahead once officials finalise the DPR and submit it for approval. Mohol said the proposed link would connect the airport to the wider metro network covering Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the PMRDA region.