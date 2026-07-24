Pune Metro Line 3 Gets CMRS Safety Clearance For 13-Km Maan–Balewadi Stretch; Passenger Operations Near On Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Line | Sourced

Pune: Pune Metro Line 3 has received safety clearance for passenger operations on its first phase between Maan and R. K. Laxman Museum (Balewadi). The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) granted provisional authorisation for the 13-km stretch on Thursday (23rd July), bringing the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro project a step closer to opening for the public.

The approved section includes 12 metro stations. The trains will be allowed to operate at a maximum speed of 80 km/h in Automatic Train Protection (ATP) mode under the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system. The route will run on a 750-volt DC third rail traction system.

The approval came after the CMRS completed detailed inspections and safety checks between July 5 and July 8. Senior officials of Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) were present during the inspection.

After the inspection, PITCMRL submitted a compliance report addressing the safety commissioner's observations. A successful trial run was also carried out before the final clearance.

The CMRS also verified technical approvals and mandatory certificates related to the metro systems. These included the Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) certificate, the No Objection Certificate from the Chief Electrical Inspector to Government (CEIG), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) licence, fire department NOCs for all 12 stations, and approvals for civil works, tracks, signalling, telecom systems and rolling stock.

Anil Kumar Saini, Chief Executive Officer of PITCMRL, said the safety approval was a major milestone for the project. He said it reflected the project’s focus on safety, quality and engineering standards. He added that the clearance was an important step towards starting modern, safe and sustainable public transport connecting Hinjawadi IT Park with Pune city.

PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari said the approval was good news for the people of Pune. He said the metro would help reduce traffic congestion in the Hinjawadi IT Park area and provide a safe, fast and environment-friendly transport option. He added that PMRDA would complete the remaining formalities quickly so that passenger services could begin at the earliest.