Pune Metro Line 3 Expected To Carry 2 Lakh Passengers Daily; Four New Corridors Worth ₹13,500 Crore Announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the 23.2-km Pune Metro Line 3 | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune’s Metro network is set for a major expansion, with the newly inaugurated Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line 3 expected to carry around two lakh passengers daily. The city will also get four additional Metro corridors covering important residential, commercial and IT hubs under Phase II, involving an estimated investment of ₹13,500 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the 23.2-km Metro Line 3, built at a cost of ₹8,313 crore, and laid the foundation stone for the four new corridors. Together, the projects represent an infrastructure investment of around ₹21,800 crore.

According to Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari, the new corridor could eventually handle 2.5 lakh to three lakh passengers daily as ridership grows.

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Passenger services on Line 3 will begin on Nov 04 at 17 of its 23 stations. The remaining six stations will open in phases, with the entire corridor expected to become operational by January 2027.

The journey between Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar is expected to take around 40 to 45 minutes. The corridor will provide direct Metro connectivity to the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, one of Pune’s major employment centres.

Speaking at the inauguration, Modi said Metro connectivity was important for a growing city like Pune. He said the expansion would save commuters’ time, improve productivity and support the city’s economic growth.

“Today is one such special occasion for the people of Pune. I am delighted to dedicate Pune Metro Line 3 and other Metro connectivity projects to the people,” he said.

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Line 3 To Connect Hinjawadi IT Hub With Central Pune

The elevated corridor connects Maan in Hinjawadi with District Court in Shivajinagar. It has been developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The corridor will connect with the existing Metro network at District Court. Foot overbridges and interchange facilities will help passengers access other Metro lines.

Chaudhari said the authority was developing an integrated ticketing system to make travel across Line 3 and the existing and upcoming corridors easier.

He said the participation of women in the project had been encouraging. Women train operators will operate the entire corridor.

Four New Metro Corridors To Cover Kharadi, Hadapsar And Khadakwasla

The four new corridors under Pune Metro Phase II will cover approximately 44.4 km.

The proposed corridors are expected to extend Metro connectivity towards several fast-growing residential and commercial areas.

The four corridors include:

The four proposed Metro corridors under Phase II:

1) Line 2A: Vanaz–Chandani Chowk

2) Line 2B: Ramwadi–Vitthalwadi - (Lines 2A and 2B together: 12.75 km)

3) Line 4: Kharadi–Khadakwasla (25.52 km)

4) Line 4A: Nal Stop–Manik Baug (6.12 km)

Total length: Approximately 44.4 km.

The new corridors will connect areas such as Kharadi, Wagholi, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Swargate, Warje and Nanded City. They will also connect with the existing Metro network through interchange facilities.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol said Pune was working towards developing a Metro network of nearly 150 km in the coming years.

He said the city’s growing population and expanding municipal limits made a larger public transport network necessary.

Mohol said Pune Metro’s existing corridors had recorded 93.59 lakh passenger journeys in September 2026. He said the Metro had now become a lifeline for the city.

Around 100 Women To Operate Line 3

A major feature of the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar corridor is its all-women train operations team.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said around 100 women would work as train operators, while women would account for approximately 50% of the remaining workforce.

She said the project was an important step towards women’s empowerment and congratulated the women working on the corridor.

Pawar also described Line 3 as India’s first Metro project implemented under the PPP model in accordance with the New Metro Rail Policy, 2017.

The corridor has an installed solar power capacity of around 7.60 MW. This is expected to meet approximately 30% of its electricity requirements.

Sunetra Pawar Credits Ajit Pawar For Project Follow-Ups

Sunetra Pawar credited her late husband and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar with playing an important role in taking the Metro project forward.

She said he had followed the project from the Detailed Project Report stage and regularly approached the Centre to secure the necessary approvals.

She also recalled his visit to the project site in July 2026 and said he had consistently stressed the need for quality work and timely completion.

“Many people had said that this project would never become a reality. But Ajit Pawar relentlessly pursued the matter and maintained continuous follow-ups with the Prime Minister’s Office to ensure that the project was completed,” she said.

She also announced that ₹426 crore had been approved for developing Hinjawadi’s internal road network. Pawar said she would personally ensure that the proposed development works were implemented and did not remain confined to government files.

Mohol, Shinde Hail Metro Expansion

Mohol described the inauguration and foundation-stone ceremony as an important milestone in Pune’s development.

He recalled that discussions about bringing Metro services to Pune had once remained limited to plans and announcements.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the occasion as a Diwali gift for Punekars. He credited Ajit Pawar with regularly reviewing infrastructure projects and pushing officials to expedite their execution.

Shinde praised Modi’s role in infrastructure development and described him as a “Parasmani”, referring to the mythical stone believed to turn whatever it touches into gold.

He also referred to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link and Pune Ring Road, saying these projects would further improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion.

Following the inauguration, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, along with other dignitaries, travelled on the newly inaugurated Metro corridor.