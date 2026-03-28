Pune Metro Line 3 Clears Final Trials, As Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Corridor Targets May 2026 Opening | File Photo

Pune: The much-awaited Pune Metro Line 3 connecting Hinjawadi IT Park to Shivajinagar has successfully completed its final round of trials. Officials said the corridor is now in its last stage and is likely to open for public use by the end of May 2026. The development comes as a major step forward in improving urban transport in Pune.

Authorities confirmed that key systems, including signalling and safety checks, have now been completed. These were among the final requirements before operations could begin. The project is currently around 90% complete. In the first phase, a total of 12 stations are expected to be opened, improving connectivity between the city’s IT hub and central areas.

The project had faced multiple delays earlier due to pending technical work. Incomplete signalling systems and safety approvals had slowed progress. However, after strict directions from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner, work was accelerated. Officials ensured that all pending technical aspects were completed within the revised timeline.

Metro authorities had earlier planned to complete the project by December and begin services by March. However, unfinished station work and technical issues delayed the launch. With these issues now resolved, the project has moved into its final phase before opening.

Once operational, Metro Line 3 is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar. It will provide a faster and more reliable option for daily commuters, especially those working in the IT sector. Officials said the corridor will also help reduce traffic congestion on key city roads.

The project is also notable for being developed under a public-private partnership model. It is among the first metro corridors in India to be implemented in this format. Authorities believe this model will help improve efficiency and bring long-term benefits to the city’s transport system.