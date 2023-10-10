Pune: Metro From Alandi To Shivajinagar? Here's What We Know So Far |

Former Municipal Councillor Shital Sawant and NCP leader Ajay Sawant have joined forces to call upon Deputy Chief Minister and District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, urging the initiation of a metro service connecting Alandi to Shivajinagar Court. Their request stems from the high influx of devotees from across the state who arrive in Pune before continuing their pilgrimage to Alandi, renowned as the sacred resting place of the 8th-century Marathi saint, Sant Dnyaneshwar.

Ajit Pawar, in a promising response, has affirmed his commitment to draft a proposal in the near future, with plans to progress swiftly in realizing this metro project.

This comes after Pawar's recent declaration of a metro project linking Nigdi to Katraj in Pune. Currently, Pune residents have shown very good response for the two extended metro routes inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August.

Read Also Good News For Punekars! Metro From Nigdi To Katraj Soon As Ajit Pawar Pushes For Metro Extension

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)