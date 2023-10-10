 Pune: Metro From Alandi To Shivajinagar? Here's What We Know So Far
Their request stems from the high influx of devotees from across the state who arrive in Pune before continuing their pilgrimage to Alandi, renowned as the sacred resting place of the 8th-century Marathi saint, Sant Dnyaneshwar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 07:43 PM IST
Ajit Pawar, in a promising response, has affirmed his commitment to draft a proposal in the near future, with plans to progress swiftly in realizing this metro project.

This comes after Pawar's recent declaration of a metro project linking Nigdi to Katraj in Pune. Currently, Pune residents have shown very good response for the two extended metro routes inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August.

Ajit Pawar, in a promising response, has affirmed his commitment to draft a proposal in the near future, with plans to progress swiftly in realizing this metro project.

This comes after Pawar's recent declaration of a metro project linking Nigdi to Katraj in Pune. Currently, Pune residents have shown very good response for the two extended metro routes inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August.

