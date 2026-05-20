Pune: Medical Shops Shut Across City As Chemists Join 24-Hour Nationwide Strike | ANI

Pune: Several medical shops and pharmacies across Pune remained shut on Wednesday as chemists joined a nationwide 24-hour strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD). The protest was organised against the increasing presence of e-pharmacies and alleged unregulated online medicine sales.

The AIOCD said the strike was aimed at highlighting concerns over heavy discounts offered by online medicine platforms and the sale of prescription medicines without proper verification. Chemist associations claimed that such practices are affecting small medical store owners and may also pose risks to patient safety.

According to pharmacy owners, medicines should only be sold after checking valid prescriptions and maintaining proper medical records. They alleged that some online platforms are bypassing regulations and operating without strict monitoring.

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Local chemist associations in Pune supported the bandh and kept their shops closed for 24 hours. They said the growing online medicine business has been affecting traditional pharmacies for a long time. The associations demanded stricter government rules for e-pharmacy operations and stronger implementation of existing laws related to medicine sales.

Despite the strike, hospitals and emergency medical services continued to function normally. Authorities appealed to citizens not to panic and advised people in need of urgent medicines to visit pharmacies attached to hospitals or designated emergency medical stores.