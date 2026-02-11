 Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure Sets April 30 Deadline For Drain Cleaning Ahead Of Monsoon
Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure is expected to personally visit flood-prone locations in the coming week, and all concerned department heads have been instructed to remain present during the inspections

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure Sets April 30 Deadline For Drain Cleaning Ahead Of Monsoon | Anand Chaini

Newly elected Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure has placed citizen safety at the top of her agenda by taking a firm stand on pre-monsoon disaster preparedness. In a formal communication to the Pune Municipal Commissioner, the Mayor has issued strict directives regarding drain desilting, flood prevention measures, and an urgent review of the Mula–Mutha river improvement project ahead of the monsoon.

As per the letter, it has been made mandatory to complete the cleaning of all major drains and stormwater lines across the city by April 30. The Mayor has clearly stated that no delay in this work will be tolerated. She has also instructed that daily progress reports be maintained at the ward office level and submitted directly to the Mayor’s office for monitoring.

article-image

Referring to the experience of heavy rainfall in recent years, the letter highlights the heightened flood risk in riverbank settlements and low-lying areas of the city. The administration has been asked to update the list of flood-prone hotspots and ensure that waterlogging is prevented through advanced preparedness. Pumping stations in such areas are to be kept fully operational, and the necessary machinery and manpower must be kept on standby.

Mayor Nagpure is expected to personally visit flood-prone locations in the coming week, and all concerned department heads have been instructed to remain present during the inspections.

article-image

The Municipal Commissioner has also been directed to submit a detailed report within three days on the current status of the Mula–Mutha river improvement project and the preparedness measures planned for the monsoon.

In addition, the Mayor has emphasised road safety during the monsoon. She has instructed that a final deadline be set for granting permissions for new road excavations. Ongoing works must be completed immediately, and roads must be restored to their original condition to prevent accidents caused by slippery surfaces during the rains.

article-image

Recognising the seriousness of the matter, the Mayor has urged the civic administration to initiate work on a war footing. A review meeting on the preparedness measures is expected to be convened shortly.

Mayor Nagpure’s proactive approach is expected to significantly accelerate the city’s pre-monsoon preparedness efforts.

