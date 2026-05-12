Pune: Massive Fire And Cylinder Blast Near Upper Depot Trigger Panic, Crowd Gathers | Sourced

Pune: A massive fire broke out near the Upper Depot area in Pune on Tuesday, creating panic among local residents and shopkeepers. Thick black smoke spread across the area and could be seen from a long distance. A huge crowd gathered near the spot as people watched the fire and the emergency rescue operation unfold.

According to initial information, the fire started in a shop storing mandap decoration material. During the incident, a cylinder blast was also reported, which increased fear in the area. People nearby immediately ran out of shops and buildings after hearing the explosion.

As the fire spread quickly, many people gathered on the road, while some shopkeepers shut their businesses as a precaution. The smoke became so dense that visibility in the area was affected for some time.

The Fire Brigade rushed to the spot soon after receiving information. Four fire engines and two water tankers were sent for the rescue operation. Firefighters worked continuously to control the flames and stop the fire from spreading to nearby shops and buildings.

No injuries or casualties had been officially reported till late evening. The exact reason behind the fire and the reported cylinder blast is still being investigated by authorities.