Pune: Massive Banyan Tree Uproots, Crashes Onto Building At Swargate Police Lines; Several Bikes Trapped | Sourced

Pune: A massive banyan tree was uprooted and crashed onto a residential building at the Swargate Police Lines in Pune on Thursday, damaging the premises and trapping around 10 to 15 motorcycles under its huge branches and roots.

The incident caused panic among residents as the tree collapsed onto the front portion of the building. People gathered outside the building while several residents watched the rescue operation from their balconies.

Teams from the Pune Fire Brigade's Central Fire Station and the Tree Fall Response Unit rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. Firefighters are carrying out operations to cut and remove the fallen tree and clear the debris.

According to officials, nearly 10 to 15 motorcycles parked near the building were trapped beneath the tree. The extent of the damage to the vehicles is yet to be assessed.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are continuing the operation to safely remove the tree and ensure there is no further risk to residents or nearby property.

The exact reason behind the tree being uprooted is yet to be confirmed. However, recent rainfall and soft soil conditions are suspected to have contributed to the incident. Officials are expected to inspect the site after the clearance work is completed.