Pune: Manacha Pahila Kasba Ganpati Immersed At Nateshwar Ghat After Traditional Procession |VIDEO

Pune: Pune’s Manacha Pahila Ganpati, Shri Kasba Ganpati, reached Nateshwar Ghat at around 4.40 pm on Friday as part of the traditional Ganesh Visarjan procession. The idol was subsequently immersed, completing the mandal’s immersion ceremony.

Kasba Ganpati, regarded as Pune’s gramdaivat, leads the traditional procession of the five Manache Ganpati every year. It is followed by Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug and Kesariwada.

The procession began at around 9.30 am after the traditional puja at the Lokmanya Tilak statue near Mandai. The idol was then carried through central Pune amid dhol-tasha performances and a large gathering of devotees.

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Nateshwar Ghat is among the designated immersion points for the Manache Ganpati, with Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari and Guruji Talim traditionally assigned to the ghat.

The immersion of Kasba Ganpati marked the beginning of the traditional immersion sequence for the five Manache Ganpati. More than 600 public Ganesh mandals are participating in the city’s main immersion processions this year.