Pune: Man Strangled To Death Over Verbal Abuse, Body Tied To 16 kg Stone & Dumped In Well; Suspect Arrested

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Pune: A 35-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death following a dispute over verbal abuse. His hands and legs were tied with metal wire, and a stone weighing around 15 to 16 kg was attached to his body before it was dumped into a well in Dalimb village of Daund taluka. Pune Rural Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Bhimashankar Dhondiba Khandagale (35), a resident of Dalimb village. The arrested suspect has been identified as Vijay Subhash Lecharud (40), who also resides in the village.

According to police, Khandagale left his house on the evening of Oct 3 but did not return until late at night. His mother, Nanda Khandagale (52), subsequently approached Yavat Police Station and lodged a missing person complaint. Police initially registered a case of suspected kidnapping.

During the investigation, police found Khandagale's body in a well belonging to Ramesh Mhaske in Dalimb village. A preliminary examination reportedly revealed that his hands and legs had been tied with metal wire and a large stone weighing approximately 15 to 16 kg had been attached to his body before it was thrown into the well.

The Local Crime Branch and Yavat police jointly investigated the case. Acting on suspicion, police detained Lecharud for questioning. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted to strangling Khandagale following a dispute over verbal abuse and subsequently disposing of the body in the well, police said.

Police arrested Lecharud, and Police Sub-Inspector Akshay More is conducting further investigations.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Biradar and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bapurao Das.