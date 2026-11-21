Man Posing As Pune Student Booked For ₹10 Lakh Extortion Bid Against Delhi-Based Coaching Institute | Representational Image

Pune: The Vishrambaug police have booked a 34-year-old man, who allegedly posed as a competitive examination aspirant from Pune, for demanding ₹10 lakh from a Delhi-based coaching institute by threatening to file complaints against it with various authorities.

The police registered a case against Mauli Duchal based on a complaint lodged by Kshitij Dilip Barve (34), a resident of Bhugaon and the Pune branch head of Sriram's IAS Classes.

According to the police, Sriram's IAS Classes has its headquarters in Delhi, with branches in Pune and Hyderabad. The institute provides coaching to students selected under government-sponsored schemes run by SARTHI, BARTI, MAHAJYOTI and the Tribal Research and Training Institute (TRTI).

Between Oct 1 and 26, 2026, Duchal allegedly sent several WhatsApp messages to Ashutosh Singh, the institute's associate coordinator. In these messages, he claimed to have filed complaints against the coaching institute with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and other authorities. He also shared photographs of the complaints submitted at various offices.

Initially, Singh ignored the messages. However, Duchal later contacted him through WhatsApp calls and introduced himself as a student preparing for competitive examinations in Pune.

Read Also Pune FDA Suspends Licences Of 8 Eateries Over Serious Food Safety Violations

During the conversation, Duchal allegedly demanded the money in exchange for withdrawing the complaints. He threatened to neither withdraw the existing complaints nor stop filing fresh ones to harass the institute's management unless it paid the amount.

Police Sub-Inspector Bhandare is conducting further investigations.