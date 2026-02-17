Pune Man Loses ₹70,000 Smartphone, Gets It Back Within Hours Thanks To Honest Stranger | Sourced

Pune: At a time when fears around theft and digital security are widespread, a heartwarming incident from Pune has restored faith in human honesty. A resident of Keshav Nagar who accidentally lost his high-end smartphone late Wednesday night was reunited with it just hours later, thanks to a stranger who chose integrity over reward.

The incident took place around 8:30 pm when the man, who was riding his bike, unknowingly dropped his Samsung S25, worth nearly ₹70,000, about 1.5 km from his home. He was wearing shorts and believes the phone slipped out of his pocket onto the road.

Within minutes, he realised the phone was missing and retraced his route, searching in the dark for nearly half an hour. He borrowed a phone from a passerby and tried calling his number several times, but there was no response. The growing fear of losing such an expensive device left him shaken.

By 9 pm, he used Google’s Find My Device to remotely lock the phone and headed to the nearest police station. Officers advised him to file an online complaint and assured him that the matter would be investigated.

Later, he shared his experience on Reddit, writing that while he had lost a costly phone in Keshav Nagar, what followed restored his belief in people. He returned home feeling helpless, as he lives alone and has no backup phone. Using his laptop, he emailed his girlfriend and asked her to keep calling his number.

Around 10:30 pm, his girlfriend informed him that someone had finally answered the call. By 11 pm, the man was speaking to the finder using his building guard’s phone. The stranger said he had picked up the phone from the road and, since it was late, suggested returning it the next morning.

When they met, the stranger handed over the phone without asking for any reward. He explained that he earns around ₹1,000 a day, but values honesty more than money. He said he is content with his life and believes in doing good, words that deeply moved the phone’s owner.

The simple yet powerful gesture has since gone viral online, serving as a reminder that kindness and integrity still exist in everyday life.