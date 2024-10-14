 Pune Man Hits The Streets To Search For Missing Bike, Seeks Netizens' Help: 'It’s My Mother's Last Memory'
Pune Man Hits The Streets To Search For Missing Bike, Seeks Netizens' Help: 'It’s My Mother's Last Memory'

Social media isn't just for sharing memes and vacation pictures - it has also become a powerful tool for those in need

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Pune Man Hits The Streets To Search For Missing Bike, Seeks Netizens' Help: 'It’s My Mother's Last Memory' | Instagram/abhayanjuu

Social media isn't just for sharing memes and vacation pictures - it has also become a powerful tool for those in need. From locating a missing person to raising funds for medical treatment, social media has proved to be a vital resource in rallying community support. Recently, one such post from Pune has gone viral on social media.

In the post, a youngster from Pune is seen standing at different locations in the city with a banner in his hand. On the banner is an emotional message which says that he has lost his bike, which was his late mother's last memory and that she had bought him the bike with a lot of hard work. In the post, he has sought the help of netizens in searching for the bike.

article-image

"Please help me find My BLACK ACTIVA MH14BZ6036. It was stolen from Kothrud on Dussehra night. Please contact me on 9766617464 or DM on this id @abhayanjuu," reads the banner. "This is my earnest request to the thief to please return my bike as my mother had done a lot of hard work to buy me that bike when I was in 12th std. It is my mother's last memory I have," it adds.

