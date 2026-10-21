Pune Man Held For Threatening To Kill NCP-SP MLA Jitendra Awhad

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad | File pic

Pune: A 39-year-old man was detained after allegedly threatening to kill Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad through phone calls and messages. The suspect was handed over to Lonikand police by his landlord after the latter recognised him while watching a television news report about the incident.

The suspect has been identified as Vishal Madhavrao Bichewad, a resident of Barava Mile in Lonikand. He works as a security supervisor. Lonikand police subsequently handed him over to Thane police, who are investigating the case.

According to available information, Awhad received two to three threatening calls and messages on the night of Oct 19. The caller allegedly used abusive language and threatened to shoot the MLA.

The suspect reportedly told Awhad, "I have come to your doorstep. Ask them to let me in, and I will shoot Jitya first." A complaint was subsequently lodged at Vartak Nagar police station in Thane.

Awhad disclosed the incident to reporters, bringing the alleged death threat into the public domain.

Meanwhile, Bichewad's landlord saw a television news report about the threat. Recognising his tenant as the person allegedly involved, he caught hold of Bichewad and took him to Lonikand police station.

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Police took Bichewad into custody and informed their counterparts in Thane. Thane police personnel subsequently arrived at Lonikand police station and took custody of the suspect. They also served him a notice in connection with the case.

Thane police are conducting further investigations into the alleged death threat.