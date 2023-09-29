 Pune: Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Ganpati Visarjan
Pune: Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Ganpati Visarjan

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Pune: Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Ganpati Visarjan | Representative Image

Pune: A heartbreaking incident marred the Ganesh Visarjan procession in the Wagholi area on Nagar Road as a 44-year-old man, identified as Ganesh Balkrishna Dalvi, tragically lost his life to a heart attack while participating in the festivities.

Dalvi, a resident of Umang Home Primo Society in Wagholi, was an active participant in the procession on Thursday. The incident occurred around seven in the evening.

Promptly, Dalvi was rushed to a nearby private hospital in Wagholi after he collapsed amidst the revelry. However, he passed away before any medical examination could take place. Doctors concluded that Dalvi had suffered a fatal heart attack.

The Lonikand police station has registered a case of accidental death in connection with this tragic incident.

article-image
