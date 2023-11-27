Pune: Man Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Him While Drinking Tea Near Omkareshwar Temple | Representative Image

A tragic incident occurred near the Omkareshwar temple at Shaniwar Peth in Pune on Sunday evening, resulting in the death of a man after a tree branch fell on him.

The deceased, identified as 32-year-old Abhijit Gund from Kasba Peth, was standing under the tree, enjoying tea with his friends at a stall when the branch collapsed on him.

Despite being rushed to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw, Gund was pronounced dead by the attending doctors.

The Vishrambag police station has registered a case of accidental death and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

This unfortunate incident unfolded during the Tripurari Purnima festival, attracting numerous devotees to the Omkareshwar temple on Sunday evening.