 Pune: Man Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Him While Drinking Tea Near Omkareshwar Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Man Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Him While Drinking Tea Near Omkareshwar Temple

Pune: Man Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Him While Drinking Tea Near Omkareshwar Temple

The Vishrambag police station has registered a case of accidental death and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Man Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Him While Drinking Tea Near Omkareshwar Temple | Representative Image

A tragic incident occurred near the Omkareshwar temple at Shaniwar Peth in Pune on Sunday evening, resulting in the death of a man after a tree branch fell on him.

The deceased, identified as 32-year-old Abhijit Gund from Kasba Peth, was standing under the tree, enjoying tea with his friends at a stall when the branch collapsed on him.

Despite being rushed to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw, Gund was pronounced dead by the attending doctors.

Read Also
Exploring Pune's Gothic Heritage: A Journey Through Architectural Splendour
article-image

The Vishrambag police station has registered a case of accidental death and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

This unfortunate incident unfolded during the Tripurari Purnima festival, attracting numerous devotees to the Omkareshwar temple on Sunday evening.

Read Also
Know Everything About The Newly Commissioned Automatic Signalling Project On Pune-Lonavala Railway...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Man Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Him While Drinking Tea Near Omkareshwar Temple

Pune: Man Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Him While Drinking Tea Near Omkareshwar Temple

Pune: Woman Faces Disturbing Incident In Hinjewadi As Unknown Man Hugs Her In Market

Pune: Woman Faces Disturbing Incident In Hinjewadi As Unknown Man Hugs Her In Market

BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Trolled For Attending AAP’s Foundation Day: 'Pune Has Nurtured A Culture...

BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Trolled For Attending AAP’s Foundation Day: 'Pune Has Nurtured A Culture...

Pune: Jainism Embraced Non-Violence In Its Truest Sense, Says Devdutt Pattanaik At 4th Deccan...

Pune: Jainism Embraced Non-Violence In Its Truest Sense, Says Devdutt Pattanaik At 4th Deccan...

Pune: Tractor Driver Assaults Traffic Police; Family Members Vandalise Office

Pune: Tractor Driver Assaults Traffic Police; Family Members Vandalise Office