Pune: Man Cuts Bangle Of 72-Year-Old Woman By Using Cutter To Steal It; Held |

The Sahkarnagar police have arrested an accused responsible for stealing gold ornaments and mobile wallets from elderly citizens and women traveling on Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses. The accused, identified as Chandbabu Alihussain Shaikh, aged 30, from Uttar Pradesh, was involved in pilfering jewelry from passengers. The police seized Rs 65,000 from the accused, unravelling details of two crimes.

As per police information, the arrested individual, Chandbabu Alihussain Shaikh, is a resident of Bechalis Chowk, Kondhwa Khurd, and hails from Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh.

Jijabai Lakshna Kadam, a 72-year-old resident of Ambegaon Khudrak, Jambulwadi, Pune, at Sahkarnagar Police Station, lodged the complaint.

Providing details, the police stated that the victim, a woman, was travelling on a PMPML bus from Padmavati bus stop to Balajinagar on last Thursday around 6 pm.

Exploiting the crowded bus, the accused, using a cutter, broke a two-tola gold bangle valued at Rs 40,000 from the victim's hand and attempted to flee. However, the vigilant victim, along with fellow citizens and patrolling police constables Sushant Farande and Mahesh Mandlik, chased and apprehended the accused.

Cutter seized from him

The police confiscated a gold bangle worth Rs 40,000 and a cutter valued at Rs 100 from the accused. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing a purse containing jewellery worth Rs 25,000 from another woman on a bus approximately two to two and a half months ago. The accused disclosed details of two crimes at Sahkarnagar Police Station.

The Sahakarnagar Police urge women and senior citizens to remain vigilant while traveling on public buses. In case of any suspicious activity, they are encouraged to contact Police Control Room No. 112 or the Women's Helpline No. 1091 for immediate assistance.