Pune: Man Attempts To 'Kidnap' Girl At Aundh District Hospital

Sharad Shetty, a health activist, has claimed that on Thursday, a man tried to abduct a girl at the Aundh District Hospital (ADH). However, the police later clarified that the man was a patient with epilepsy and he did not intend to abduct her.

Shetty said, "On Thursday, at ADH, an individual who allegedly tried to kidnap a young girl was apprehended and handed over to the police. This alarming incident has highlighted serious concerns regarding the hospital's security. Despite the formal inauguration of a police station on the premises two or three times, there has been no consistent police presence. The situation highlights an urgent need for a comprehensive safety audit of the district hospital, as a lack of security could lead to major incidents in the future, placing responsibility on both the police administration and hospital management."

"Crime incidents have been reported at the hospital premises in the past. One of the compound walls of the hospital is damaged, and there have been incidents of anti-social elements entering through the break in the wall and consuming alcohol on the campus," he added.

Speaking on the incident, Dr Nagnath Yempallay, district civil surgeon and head of ADH, said, "Yesterday, a girl was picked up by a man. Her 7-year-old brother started to shout at him, and then the security guard held the man and handed him over to the police. After investigation, it was revealed that the man was suffering from epilepsy and did not have the intention of kidnapping." "The hospital has 21 guards, and we have demanded 18 more guards, but we also need police personnel 24 hours a day, which we have demanded long ago," he added.